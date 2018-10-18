Beating Bollywood

India's population is 1.3 billion. So it only makes sense that American streaming giants Amazon and Netflix would want to get into the market. After all, that big number represents a lot of potential customers to binge watch your content. The move seems simple, right? Both companies have already figured out successful, international strategies. But so far, success in India has proved elusive. Sally Herships identifies three key strategies that may help.

The first step - understanding the market.

