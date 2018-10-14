"Coming soon..." Mega sport complex in Gadsden

Work is set to begin soon on a "mega sports complex" in northeast Alabama. The Gadsden Times reports work to clear the land for construction on the one hundred and thirty nine acre site is set to begin this month. Supporters want the facility to have up to fourteen soccer fields to accommodate the nine hundred soccer players in Etowah County's two soccer leagues. The fields also can reportedly serve as playing grounds for other sports, and softball and baseball. Proponents of the mega complex will work with local teams before inviting major tournaments which could bring increased tourism dollars to the area. The facility could cost upwards of thirty million dollars to complete.