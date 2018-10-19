Congressional Candidate Concerned About Inactive Voters

Alabama congressional candidate Mallory Hagan says a concerning number of the state’s voters have been removed from active voter rolls.

Hagan says over 55,000 voters in the 3rd Congressional District have been disqualified or labeled inactive since February of 2017. Hagan has announced a committee of lawyers who will volunteer to assist voters and monitor voter suppression concerns.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said last year that 340,162 people were put on inactive voter status, a precursor to removal.

Inactive voters can vote, but must update their registration information for the vote to count.

Merrill says the state followed the law in a required update of rolls.

Hagan, a Democrat, is challenging Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in the Nov. 6 election.