FBI Releases Kavanaugh Report To The Senate

With guest host Todd Zwilich.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the White House announced that the FBI completed its investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Today, senators and a few staff members will review the material.

From The New York Times:



Senators will be permitted to review the materials, in what the F.B.I. calls 302 interview summaries, in a secured room at the Capitol starting Thursday morning, or they can be briefed by a handful of staff members who are cleared to examine the material. After a day of review, the Senate is on track to take an initial vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Friday and possibly a final vote as early as Saturday.



An administration source told Axios: “there’s nothing in [the report] that’s likely to stall confirmation. ‘Never will satisfy critics,’ the source said. ‘But it’s not problematic.'”

Senate Democrats have criticized the probe, saying it is too narrow in scope and that limiting the investigation to only one week was too short a timespan.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell initiated the process Wednesday night to allow for a full Senate confirmation vote as soon as Saturday.

Will the report affect the progress of Kavanaugh’s nomination? What might the FBI have uncovered?

GUESTS

Ryan Lucas, Justice Department reporter, NPR; @relucasz

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

