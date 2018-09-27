Flooding Prompts Rescues in North Alabama

Flash floods in north Alabama trapped people in homes and vehicles yesterday, and forecasters say the threat could last through today.

Torrential rain from a cold front moving through the state caused water to quickly cover roads and low-lying areas near Birmingham. Video and photos showed homes surrounded by water and motorists trapped in cars and trucks.

A mobile home park was evacuated in Brighton because of rising water, and fire officials say at least two people were rescued in the city.

Flooding was also reported in northeast Alabama, where Albertville Fire and Rescue posted a photo of an SUV submerged on a street.

Flash flood watches and warnings were in effect across the northern third of the state through this evening, and the National Weather Service says as much as 3 inches of rain has already fallen in central Alabama.

Forecasters say rain is likely possible as far south as southern Alabama.

The heavy rain could help improve precipitation deficits that include much of northern Alabama. About 35 percent of the state, including metro Birmingham, is abnormally dry. Some areas, including Huntsville, are in a moderate drought.