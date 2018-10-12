Liles Burke Confirmed as Federal Northern District Judge

The U.S. Senate has confirmed a man from north Alabama to serve on the federal bench in the state.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby said Thursday the Senate had confirmed Liles Burke of Arab to serve as a federal judge for the northern district of Alabama.

Burke is currently an associate judge on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. He has authored decisions by that court in more than 1,200 cases.

He was nominated by President Trump in September 2017.

Before his service on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, he was a District Judge in Marshall County.

He received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Alabama.