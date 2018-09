Response Deadline Extended in Census Immigrant Lawsuit

The federal government has until mid-November to respond to the state of Alabama's lawsuit seeking to exclude undocumented immigrants from U.S. Census counts.

Last week, a federal judge gave the U.S. Department of Commerce and Census Bureau an extension until Nov. 13 to reply to the lawsuit. Lawyers had said the Department of Justice components needed additional time to finish "evaluating the arguments that the government will make in this matter."

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed the lawsuit against the federal government in June. Marshall argues illegal immigrants should not be included in census counts used to distribute U.S. congressional districts.

The lawsuit contends Alabama is at risk to lose a congressional seat, and thus an electoral vote, to a state with a "larger illegal alien population."