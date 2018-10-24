The Rise of the Machines

Companies estimate that in just six years, humans will be working the same number of hours as machines and algorithms. That means robots will be taking over human jobs in all sorts of sectors, including clerical and legal and other white collar professions. This will usher in a period of great pain and anxiety for humanity, as jobs are lost and people have to retrain to gain new skills in a new reality. But it's not all doom and gloom. Robots will create jobs, too.

