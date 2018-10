Steve Flowers' Commentary...

It’s barely a month to go before Alabama voters pick their next governor. Future historians may look back on the race between Democrat Walt Maddox and Republican Kay Ivey in certain ways. It may focus on Maddox’s work to help Tuscaloosa recover from the 2011 tornadoes and how Ivey took over for disgraced former Governor Robert Bentley. As for a governor’s race that’s historic right now—APR political commentator Steve Flowers has one in mind…