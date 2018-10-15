Trump Okays Disaster Relief for Four Alabama Counties

President Donald Trump has approved federal disaster aid relief for four Alabama counties affected by Hurricane Michael.

The emergency disaster declaration covers Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties, which are near the Florida panhandle where the hurricane made landfall last week.

Gov. Kay Ivey recently issued a news release saying Saturday's declaration means the counties will get funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program to help local governments cover costs associated with preparing for and responding to Michael.

Under the program, assistance will be provided at 75 percent federal funding for approved costs related to the storm.

Ivey said she appreciated Trump's approval of the state's request for help. She says it will be a "huge benefit to the smaller communities in Alabama that have been affected."