Unit 1 Shutdown at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant

The Tennessee Valley Authority has begun a scheduled outage at its Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Alabama to prepare it to generate additional electricity.

The utility recently issued a news release saying it will install 332 new nuclear fuel assemblies and perform a final round of modifications. Browns Ferry Unit 1 will be the second of three Browns Ferry units to generate an additional 155 megawatts of electricity.

Unit 3 began operating at the new power rating in July. Final modifications will be installed on Unit 2 next spring.

The utility says the additional 465 megawatts of electricity is enough to power an additional 280,000 homes. TVA is planning to invest $475 million on the project.

The Tennessee Valley Authority powers 9 million customers in parts of seven Southern states.