Voter Registration Deadline Today

Today is the final day to register to vote in order to participate in next month's election.

People can register online to vote until 11:59 p.m. this evening. People can also register in person at their local county board of registrars' office until the close of business, which is typically 5 p.m.

Registration forms sent through the mail must be postmarked by today.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says it's crucial for Alabamians' voices to be heard this election:

“We want to continue to make sure that each and every eligible us citizen that’s a resident of Alabama is registered to vote and has a photo ID. So we will continue our initiative to ensure voter registration is available for everybody that wants to participate. “

Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 6 to elect a governor, attorney general, congressional and legislative representatives as well as other offices and ballot initiatives.

People can register online to vote at the Alabama Secretary of State's website. People can also check their registration status and polling location at a site maintained by the office.