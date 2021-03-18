© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Sponsors: Lottery bills unlikely to get vote this session
Proposals to allow a state lottery and casinos are unlikely to be voted on this session according to two Alabama lawmakers.
News & Commentaries From APR
Don Nobles Book Reviews Logo
Don Noble's Book Reviews
Now a retired English professor at The University of Alabama, Dr. Noble's specialties are Southern and American literature.
speaking_of_pets.jpg
Speaking of Pets (Opinion)
Speaking of Pets with host Mindy Norton is a commentary (opinion piece) for people who care about pets and humane treatment for animals in general, and who want to celebrate that special relationship between us and our animal companions.
crunk_culture_logo.png
Crunk Culture (Opinion)
Crunk Culture is a commentary (opinion piece) about creative and sometimes cursory perspectives and responses to popular culture and representations of identity. Dr. Robin Boylorn defines "crunk" as resisting conformity and confronting injustice out loud.
Updated Square photo for web.jpg
Keepin' It Real (Opinion)
Host Cam Marston brings us fun weekly commentaries (opinion pieces) on generational and demographic trends to provide new ways to interpret the changing world around us.
Children of Chernobyl.JPG
News
Children of Chernobyl
After the Chernobyl disaster of 1986, hundreds of children from the affected areas dealt with multiple health issues caused by radiation from the nuclear meltdown. A few years later, families from all across Alabama housed many of those same children for a summer to give them access to better healthcare and a reprieve from the radiation.
