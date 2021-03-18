Proposals to allow a state lottery and casinos are unlikely to be voted on this session according to two Alabama lawmakers.
-
Story Collection Explores the Difficulties of Modern Life
-
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Friday that the organization will no longer be using an Alabama jail to house detainees.
-
A historic Black school in Mobile is staying open after facing the threat of closure.
-
The number of Alabamians without work dipped slightly as the number of people employed in the state reached its highest point in more than two years. The Alabama Department of Labor says the February jobless rate fell one-tenth of a percent from January to 3%. The rate represents almost sixty nine thousand people without jobs.
-
Neutering a male dog or cat could help you have a pet that behaves better and is more people-friendly!
-
In today’s Keepin’ It Real Commentary Cam Martson talks about different generational ideals and how these practices have changed over time...
-
The COVID-19 pandemic kept the cruise ship industry on hold along the Alabama Gulf coast for two years. That all changed when a Carnival passenger ship sailed from Mobile this month. That’s the good news for the local tourism industry. The bad news is that cruise trips may not go on beyond this Fall.
-
President Donald Trump is no longer endorsing Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama's Republican Senate primary.
- Lynching is now a federal hate crime after a century of blocked efforts
- Federal Trade Commission accuses Intuit of deceptively advertising TurboTax as free
- Trump White House phone records show 7-hour gap on Jan. 6
- Stone Age brain surgery? It might have been more survivable than you think
- With front lines on 3 sides, Ukraine's Dnipro sharpens its focus on the war
After the Chernobyl disaster of 1986, hundreds of children from the affected areas dealt with multiple health issues caused by radiation from the nuclear meltdown. A few years later, families from all across Alabama housed many of those same children for a summer to give them access to better healthcare and a reprieve from the radiation.
-
The weather system that swept through Alabama Tuesday night and Wednesday morning generated at least one tornado in Central Baldwin County.
-
Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. All through 2022, the APR news team will present encore broadcasts of the best of the best of our stories. Our latest is from 2016. Former APR student intern Parker Branton is currently working as a reporter for the ABC television station in Miami. During his time in the APR newsroom, he produced a story that’s considered legendary. We dug into the APR archives to bring you this encore presentation of Parker’s story on Blossom, the painting pig.
-
Heavy rain, straight line winds, and the possibility of tornadoes could hit anywhere from Birmingham to the Alabama Gulf coast. Weather watchers say today’s forecast could be even worse that last week’s double dose of violent storms.
-
A Tuscaloosa tradition is returning after two years.
-
Novel Explores Law and Southern Xenophobia
-
“The Southernization of America: A Story of Democracy in the Balance” By: Frye Gaillard and Cynthia TuckerEssays Assess the South’s Influence on the Nation
-
A new laboratory is opening in southeast Alabama where the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will conduct testing and help combat opioids and other drugs in the region.
-
A new driver’s license system is expected to change the way people will renew their licenses in Alabama.
-
Cryptocurrency scams are on the rise in the state of Alabama according to the Better Business Bureau.
-
The Senate is holding confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.