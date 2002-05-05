Sally Semrad's Alt-Country Road Trip

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Published May 5, 2002 at 11:00 PM CDT

Texas native Sally Semrad always dreamed of being a musician. So several years ago, she packed up her red guitar and moved to Los Angeles to follow that dream. Her debut CD Left of Me is a fusion of Texas-style country and California roots-rock. Listen to tracks from the CD, and hear her conversation with All Things Considered guest host Liane Hansen. (8:00) The CD is on Stanley Recordings, available from http://cdbaby.com. More information about Sally Semrad is at http://stanleyrecordings.com.

