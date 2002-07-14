© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Pioneering Bluegrass Musician Ralph Stanley

Fresh Air
Published July 14, 2002 at 11:00 PM CDT

Bluegrass musician Ralph Stanley. He came to fame late in life when his music was featured on the triple-platinum soundtrack of the movie O Brother, Where Art Thou? Stanley sings and plays banjo. He won two Grammys this year for his performance of "O Death" on the O Brother record. At age 75, Stanley has just released a self-titled CD and continues to tour. He's recorded over 170 albums in total, and has been performing continuously since 1946.

