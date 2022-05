Joe Palca goes in search of jellyfish at the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland and talks with oceanographer Christopher Brown who says he can predict where the creatures will be and when. Research by Brown and his colleagues appears in the journal Eos. Also, jellyfish salad? We talk with Chef Mario Batali. He's the author of The Babbo Cookbook. (Clarkson Potter Publishers, ISBN 0609607758).

