Actor Dominic Chianese. He plays Uncle Junior on the hit HBO series The Sopranos. He's had roles in TV shows such as Kojak, Law and Order, and films including Dog Day Afternoon, and The Godfather Part II. At the age of 70, he launched a singing career. His recent album is called Hits. He brings his guitar to the studio. This interview first aired August 22, 2001.

