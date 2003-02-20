© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Music Review: 'These Are the Vistas' from The Bad Plus

Published February 20, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

Jim Fusilli listens to The Bad Plus, a jazz power trio with a rock-and-roll heart. The group discards the usual trappings of a trio of bass, drums and piano, which usually has the piano as the lead instrument, and the others in supporting roles. The Bad Plus tackles the music of Nirvana, Blondie, Aphex Twin and their own material the way a rock band does, which means everyone is responsible for the chaos and wonder that ensues. The CD by The Bad Plus is called These Are The Vistas. It's on Columbia Records.

