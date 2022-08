In his book, Sightseeing writer Rattawut Lapcharoensap tries to bring readers images of Thailand that go beyond the exotic. The 26-year-old author writes about class struggles, street gangs and innkeepers who mistrust westerners.

He reads from "Farangs," one of the stories in the award-winning collection.

