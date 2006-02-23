Digital Media Center
Twilight for Black Farms

Published February 23, 2006 at 6:11 PM CST

A new book of photographs captures a portrait of America's black farmers as their numbers dwindle. Photographer John Ficara and NPR's Juan Williams, who wrote an essay for the book (below), talk about the black families who still work on American family farms, despite decades of tough times.

"The black farmer, working hard for his own, became the living symbol of the strong, independent black man," Williams writes. "Farming also allowed black families to move into other businesses, from funeral homes to preaching to construction, and thus served as the bedrock of all black wealth in America."

