'The Scavenger's Guide to Haute Cuisine'

By Michele Norris
Published March 15, 2006 at 2:35 PM CST

Hunter, cook and writer Steven Rinella discusses his new book, The Scavenger's Guide to Haute Cuisine. Inspired by a famous 100-year-old cookbook by the king of haute cuisine, Auguste Escoffier, Rinella decided to cook a three-day, 45-course feast that included wild boar head cheese, skewered elk livers, and a variety of delicacies poached inside of animal bladders. Rinella explains the adventures that led to the feast and the philosophy behind such a challenging menu.

Michele Norris
