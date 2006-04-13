Digital Media Center
A Kitchen Table, an Easter Deadline and Family

Published April 13, 2006 at 2:02 PM CDT

Giada De Laurentiis has been having a hard time buying a new table for her renovated kitchen -- and her deadline is Easter. She reflects on the decision and how, for her, the kitchen table signifies family.

De Laurentiis hosts the Food Network show Everyday Italian and is the author of two cookbooks. The latest one is Giada's Family Dinners (Clarkson Potter, April 2006); recipes are excerpted below.

