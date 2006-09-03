Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Karen Russell, Telling Fantastic Tales

Published September 3, 2006 at 3:46 PM CDT

Karen Russell writes short stories. Ten are being published in her first book this month.

It's a colorful collection. In one story, the main character's father is a Minotaur, and the family goes west by wagon train. One character lives on a swampy, backwater alligator farm. Another sings in an Alaskan boys choir; every spring their high notes make the first cracks in a glacier.

The title story of Russell's new collection is St. Lucy's Home for Girls Raised by Wolves.

Russell, 25, wasn't raised by wolves herself, but her Florida upbringing figures in some of her stories.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate