Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Frank Rich on 'The Decline and Fall of Truth'

Fresh Air
Published September 20, 2006 at 11:13 AM CDT
Cover

New York Times columnist Frank Rich's new book is The Greatest Story Ever Sold: The Decline and Fall of Truth from 9/11 to Katrina. Rich has been with the Times since 1980, when he was named chief theater critic.

With reviews that could be devastating, Rich earned the nickname The Butcher of Broadway. In 1994, Rich became an op-ed columnist for the paper, turning his focus to politics and culture. Slate recently re-dubbed him The Butcher of the Beltway.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate