Japan (Sans Geishas) in 'Literary Companion'

Published September 24, 2006 at 10:44 AM CDT

There are no familiar stereotypes in a new collection of Japanese literature compiled by J. Thomas Rimer and Jeffrey Angles. No geishas. No hard-working, hard-drinking businessmen.

The memoirs and short fiction in Japan: A Traveler's Literary Companion focus on the power of place: Osaka's working-class marketplace, for instance, or the lasting impression made by a rare snowfall in the rural islands.

Angles, a professor of Japanese literature at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, tells Debbie Elliott about the book.

