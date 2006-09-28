Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Road' Travels a Desolate American Future

By Steve Inskeep
Published September 28, 2006 at 5:00 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, Host:

Here's a review of the new novel out this week from Cormac McCarthy. He's the author who impressed a wide audience and Hollywood filmmakers with past books like All the Pretty Horses.

STEVE INSKEEP, Host:

The Road is so bleak that it passes as humor when the boy on the lifeless highway asks his father, what are our long-term plans? You begin to wonder if the novelist Cormac McCarthy is posing that question to us?

MONTAGNE: The novel by Cormac McCarthy is called The Road. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate