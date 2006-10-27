Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Mountain Man Dance Moves': Lists for Laughs

Published October 27, 2006 at 12:00 PM CDT

McSweeney's, the publishing enterprise behind several humor journals, has a new book out -- a collection of its often absurd "lists" that readers send in to McSweeney's Web site.

McSweeney's has published several irreverent humor journals, but this is a first for the wildly popular "Lists" section of McSweeneys.net.

Part of the appeal of the lists section is its Zen-like simplicity. A big part of the humor is the actual titles of the lists themselves.

And for some reason, unicorns have a recurring role in McSweeney's lists.

Editor John Warner talks with Madeleine Brand about the new collection, Mountain Man Dance Moves: The McSweeney's Book of Lists.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate