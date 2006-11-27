Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jimmy Carter on Conflict in the Middle East

Fresh Air
Published November 27, 2006 at 10:46 AM CST
Cover

Former President Jimmy Carter addresses the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians in his new book, Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid. Carter has founded a conflict resolution organization and won a Nobel Peace Prize for his mediation work.

Last year, Carter published Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis. He has written on a variety of topics, with other tomes to his credit including An Hour Before Daylight, Christmas in Plains and Talking Peace: A Vision for the Next Generation.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate