Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sergeant Sorts Through War's Chaos in Letter Home

Published January 8, 2007 at 8:43 AM CST

U.S. Army Sgt. John McCary was 27 years old during his tour of duty in Iraq, serving as a human intelligence collector in the al-Anbar province of Iraq.

McCary speaks Arabic, and also learned the local Iraqi dialect. He says he became something of an interface for working with the local population.

"The counterinsurgency is in the middle of a living, breathing country into which you've inserted a full-blown military operation," McCary says. "So I ended up doing everything from negotiating with the local politicians to meeting with tribal elders to talking with religious leaders about the social and moral impact of our operations."

Like soldiers throughout time, McCary wrote a lot of letters home while fighting in the Iraq war. During his tour of duty, he sent one e-mail to his family that was different from the rest. The letter was included in the book Operation Homecoming.

John McCary has completed his military service and is getting a master's degree in security studies from Georgetown University.

This series is produced by Barrett Golding of HearingVoices.com.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR World NewsNPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate