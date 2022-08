Thomas Stevens was the first person to ride a bicycle around the world. He left San Francisco in 1884 on a high-wheeler. Upon his return in 1887, he wrote a book: Around the World on a Bicycle. Thomas Pauly of the University of Delaware wrote the introduction to a reissue of that book and speaks with Scott Simon about Stevens' adventure.

