Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'In Spite of the Gods: The Rise of Modern India'

Published February 3, 2007 at 7:00 AM CST

India is growing in population, economic activity and international profile. But the country's journey from colony to modern democracy continues to be filled with questions about corruption and social friction.

Scott Simon speaks with Edward Luce, author of In Spite of the Gods: The Rise of Modern India. Luce is the former South Asia bureau chief of The Financial Times and writes about India's rising global economic power.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR World NewsNPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate