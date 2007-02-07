Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

If Baboons Could Talk: 'Mr. Thundermug'

Published February 7, 2007 at 2:24 PM CST

A baboon with "an unsettling mastery of human speech" is the chief protagonist in Mr. Thundermug, the first book by author Cornelius Medvei.

With just over 100 pages, the novella takes place in a small English city, where the lead character's odd appearance goes largely unnoticed. The idea for a story about a talking baboon sprang from a dream that one of Medvei's friends described to him. In it, baboons moved into a construction site on a residential street.

Medvei thought the scenario was intriguing, though he did not know much about baboons at the time. When one baboon somehow learns to speak, it brings some trouble to him and his family.

Michele Norris talks with Medvei.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate