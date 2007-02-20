Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Writer Allen Shawn on Living with Phobias

Fresh Air
Published February 20, 2007 at 10:00 AM CST

Composer and writer Allen Shawn is the author of the new memoir, Wish I Could Be There. The book documents his many phobias. Shawn is deathly afraid of a lot of things, including heights, water, fields, parking lots and unknown streets.

Shawn comes from a literary family. His father, William Shawn, was editor of The New Yorker for 35 years. And his brother, Wallace Shawn, is a distinguished playwright and actor. Allen Shawn himself has been composing music since the age of 10.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate