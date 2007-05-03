Digital Media Center
From Michael Chabon, Noir and Niftorim in the North

Fresh Air
Published May 3, 2007 at 10:00 AM CDT
Author Michael Chabon
Vince Bucci
/
Getty Images
Author Michael Chabon

Michael Chabon, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, has written a new novel that Publishers Weekly describes as a "murder-mystery speculative-history Jewish-identity noir chess thriller."

The Yiddish Policemen's Union is a private-eye novel that takes place in a fictional community of Jewish exiles — "the frozen chosen" — displaced to a temporary settlement in Alaska by World War II.

