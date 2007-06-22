Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's Never Too Hot in the Kitchen for Dessert

Published June 22, 2007 at 5:17 PM CDT

It's summertime, and the kitchen is too hot for big-time baking. Still, there are hungry mouths watering for something sweet — and ice cream just won't cut it for everyone.

Cookbook author and master baker Dorie Greenspan shares with Michele Norris some ideas from her book Baking: From My Home to Yours. The desserts are quick and easy, take advantage of summer's bounty of fruit, travel or store well, and, of course, are drop-dead delicious.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate