Asra Nomani, 'Standing Alone' with Muslim Women

Fresh Air
Published June 27, 2007 at 10:00 AM CDT
Asra Nomani covered the war in Afghanistan for Salon.

Muslim feminist Asra Nomani, a former Wall Street Journal reporter and co-founder of Muslims for Peace, recently spent a reporting fellowship covering a Muslim woman who was building a women's mosque in India.

Nomani was born in Mumbai, India's largest city, moved to the U.S. as a child, and grew up in Morgantown, W. Va.

Her new book is called Standing Alone in Mecca: An American Woman's Struggle for the Soul of Islam.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

NPR National News
