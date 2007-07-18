Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Shoot the Widow': A Biographer's Challenges

Published July 18, 2007 at 3:00 PM CDT

In Shoot the Widow: Adventures of a Biographer in Search of Her Subject, author Meryle Secrest talks about the many challenges of writing a biography, from overprotective family members, to death threats, to growing too close to her subject.

Secrest, the author of nine biographies — including books about composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim, architect Frank Lloyd Wright and artist Salvador Dali — talks with Michele Norris.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate