Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reporter Updates Account of Iraq 'Fiasco'

Published August 1, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT
Blog Promo Link Image

After Washington Post reporter Tom Ricks published an account of the Iraq war last year, his inbox began overflowing with emails from men and women in the service. With new insight about the conditions on the ground, Ricks updated his book, Fiasco: The American Military Adventure in Iraq.

Tom Ricks, author, Fiasco: The American Military Adventure in Iraq; military correspondent for the Washington Post

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR World News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate