Prince Charles, the Royal Gardener

Published September 4, 2007 at 5:00 AM CDT

Prince Charles is very keen on organic fertilizers, especially those brewed from seaweed and rain water. He's written a book on organic gardening, Elements of Organic Gardening, which is coming out in the U.S. this week. The Prince's line of organic food and beauty products are for sale as well. The royal family hasn't traditionally muddied itself with matters of profit. But it turns out that the prince is pretty good at it. Last year he sold nearly $80 million of products.

