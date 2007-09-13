Digital Media Center
War Opposition Fails to Gel for Antiwar Movement

Published September 13, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

The war in Iraq continues to capture the nation's attention, with debate centering on continuing United States involvement there. Almost every published opinion poll shows that most Americans disapprove of the war. Which leads to the question, why does the anti-war movement seem to lack movement?

Todd Gitlin, professor of journalism and sociology at Columbia University and author of the book The Bulldozer and the Big Tent

Medea Benjamin, co-founder Code Pink and Global Exchange

Adam Reilly, staff writer covering media at the Boston Phoenix

