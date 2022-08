Author and historian Robert Satloff discusses his book Among the Righteous: Lost Stories from the Holocaust's Long Reach into Arab Lands.

Satloff is executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. His book recounts the stories of Arabs who protected or aided Jews in North Africa during World War II.

This interview originally aired on Dec. 14, 2006

