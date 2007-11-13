Digital Media Center
Nuclear Deception in Pakistan?

Fresh Air
Published November 13, 2007 at 10:00 AM CST
Book cover: 'Deception'

In a new book, two British investigative journalists dig into the story of Pakistan's clandestine nuclear network — and America's role not just in condoning its ally's nuclear ambitions, but aiding them.

Adrian Levy and Catherine Scott-Clark are senior correspondents for the Guardian newspaper; both previously worked for the Sunday Times of London.

Their book is titled Deception: Pakistan, the United States, and the Secret Trade in Nuclear Weapons.

