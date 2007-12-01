Girls Get Their Guide to Adventure

The Dangerous Book for Boys turned into a bestseller by celebrating old-fashioned boyhood pursuits like paper airplanes, pyrotechnics and backyard play.

Writers Andrea Buchanan and Miriam Peskowitz believe girls have equally intriguing traditions and lore — from double Dutch jump rope to historic feats of courage.

The Daring Book for Girls is their new guide for young ladies who want to learn how to pitch tents, build fires and have endless adventures.

Buchanan and Peskowitz — both mothers of girls — keep many traditional girl activities in their guide, including how to make friendship bracelets, press flowers, jump role and play handclap games. But they also mix in a healthy dose of education and adventure.

Girls can perfect their karate moves, learn about personal finance and the markets, find out about famous women spies and perform their own science experiments.

Buchanan and Peskowitz joined John Ydstie and five daring girls to try out some of the activities in the book.

