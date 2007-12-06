Digital Media Center
'Nuclear Jihadist' Tells of Dangerous Secrets

Published December 6, 2007 at 9:00 AM CST

A new National Intelligence Estimate concludes that Iran halted a secret nuclear weapons program four years ago. The story of how Iran's program got started is one of the subjects addressed in a new book about A.Q. Khan, a Pakistani scientist, who played the key role in the development of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal.

Douglas Frantz and Catherine Collinshe are the authors of The Nuclear Jihadist: The True Story of the Man Who Sold the World's Most Dangerous Secrets...And How We Could Have Stopped Him.

Guests:

Douglas Frantz co-author of Nuclear Jihadist; managing editor of The Los Angeles Times

Catherine Collins, co-author of Nuclear Jihadist; formerly a reporter for The Chicago Tribune

