'Republic of Suffering' Author Drew Gilpin Faust

Fresh Air
Published January 9, 2008 at 10:00 AM CST
Drew Gilpin Faust speaks at the announcement of her appointment as Harvard University president.
Jodi Hilton
/
Getty Images
Drew Gilpin Faust speaks at the announcement of her appointment as Harvard University president.

Historian Drew Gilpin Faust writes that Civil War deaths — both their number and their manner — transformed America. Her new book is This Republic of Suffering:Death and the American Civil War.

The Civil War death rate was six times that of World War II, when adjusted against the size of the American population, Faust points out.

"For those Americans who lived in and through the Civil War, the texture of the experience ... was the presence of death," she writes. "At war's end this shared suffering would override persisting differences about the meanings of race, citizenship, and nationhood to establish sacrifice and its memorialization as the ground on which North and South would ultimately reunite."

Faust is the president of Harvard University, where she also holds the Lincoln Professorship in History.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

