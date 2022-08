Have you ever wondered who invented the dishwasher? Or who was the first person ever to go on a diet? Those answers and more are part of a new book from mental_floss magazine, In the Beginning: From Big Hair to the Big Bang, mental_floss Presents a Mouthwatering Guide to the Origins of Everything.

Editor Will Pearson talks to Andrea Seabrook about the book.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.