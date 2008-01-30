Digital Media Center
After the Cold War, Russian Espionage in the U.S.

Fresh Air | By Dave Davies
Published January 30, 2008 at 9:49 AM CST

Former Russian master spy Sergei Tretyakov and journalist Pete Earley speak with frequent Fresh Air guest host Dave Davies, revealing secrets of espionage in America after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Tretyakov ran Russia's post-Cold War spy program — but also worked as a double agent with the FBI before his defection in 2000.

Pete Earley, formerly a reporter for The Washington Post, tells Tretyakov's story in his new book, Comrade J: The Untold Secrets of Russia's Master Spy in America After the End of the Cold War.

Dave Davies
Dave Davies is a guest host for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
