Michael Yon, a 43-year-old American citizen journalist, has spent years reporting on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan — but not for a news organization. Yon posts his dispatches and photographs in his own online magazine.

Yon is the author of a new book, Moment of Truth in Iraq, due out in April. It is a collection of Yon's battlefield coverage and behind-the-scenes reporting.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.