The Politics of Venezuela's Hugo Chavez

Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez angers and annoys a lot of people with his confrontational style. He often attacks the United States in general, and President Bush in particular. Author Bart Jones talks about his new biography on Hugo Chavez entitled, Hugo! and examines the politics of the controversial Venezuelan leader.

Guests:

Bart Jones, author of Hugo!: The Hugo Chavez Story from Mud Hut to Perpetual Revolution

Fernando Coronil, author of The Magical State, a book about the democratic history of Venezuela

James Early, director of Cultural Heritage Policy, Smithsonian Institution

