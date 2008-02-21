Digital Media Center
Book Examines Trend of Unmarried Parents

Published February 21, 2008 at 11:00 AM CST

Not long ago, having a child out of wedlock made people — particularly women — social outcasts. Today, approximately one-third of all American children are born to unmarried parents. The new book, "Unmarried Couples with Children," is believed to be the first in-depth study of unmarried parents, their relationships and values, and how they manage to balance parental involvement.

Harvard University professor Kathryn Edin and Paula England, a professor at Stanford University, are co-editors of the book. They discuss the recent trend and share their observations.

